公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Echostar corp says it commenced change of control offers

May 6 Echostar Corp

* Echostar Corp says has commenced change of control offers to repurchase for cash all or any part of its 6½% senior secured notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

