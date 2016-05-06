BRIEF-Phillips 66 says proposal to amend certificate of incorporation did not get affirmative vote of 80 pct entitled to vote

May 6 Phillips 66 :

* Will evaluate whether to submit proposal to amend certificate of incorporation again in 2017

* Management proposal to amend certificate of incorporation to declassify board of directors did not get affirmative vote of 80 percent entitled to vote