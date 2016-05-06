版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六

BRIEF-Phillips 66 says proposal to amend certificate of incorporation did not get affirmative vote of 80 pct entitled to vote

May 6 Phillips 66 :

* Will evaluate whether to submit proposal to amend certificate of incorporation again in 2017

* Management proposal to amend certificate of incorporation to declassify board of directors did not get affirmative vote of 80 percent entitled to vote Source text:L 1.usa.gov/1TsRWQI Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

