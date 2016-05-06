BRIEF-Phillips 66 says proposal to amend certificate of incorporation did not get affirmative vote of 80 pct entitled to vote

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
May 6 Phillips 66 :
* Will evaluate whether to submit proposal to amend certificate of incorporation again in 2017
* Management proposal to amend certificate of incorporation to declassify board of directors did not get affirmative vote of 80 percent entitled to vote
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award