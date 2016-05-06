版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Colony said close to deal to acquire Northstar Asset Management- Bloomberg, citing sources

May 6 (Reuters) -

* Colony said close to deal to acquire Northstar Asset Management- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : (bloom.bg/1s10313) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

