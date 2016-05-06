BRIEF-Colony said close to deal to acquire Northstar Asset Management- Bloomberg, citing sources

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
* Colony said close to deal to acquire Northstar Asset Management- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : (bloom.bg/1s10313) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award