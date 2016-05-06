版本:
BRIEF-Loews Corp- Bought about 35 mln common shares of Nautilus Mineral Inc

May 6 Loews Corp

* Loews Corp says it acquired about 35 million common shares of Nautilus Mineral Inc

* Loews Corp says shares acquired in rights offering increased loews's participation in share capital of Nautilus to about 10.01%

* Loews Corp says acquired shares of Nautilus Mineral in a rights offering at c$0.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

