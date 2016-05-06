版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六

BRIEF-Pangaea Logistics agreed to amend contract with aluminum producer

May 6 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd

* Agreed to amend terms of long term contract of affreightment with a aluminum producer for cargo voyages commencing on or after May 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

