BRIEF-Code Rebel acknowledges SEC's suspension of trading

BRIEF-Primoris services says unit Rockford Corp awarded $680 mln pipeline construction award
May 6 Code Rebel Corp
* Code Rebel acknowledges securities and exchange commission's suspension of trading
* SEC questioned accuracy of statements in forms 10-Q for quarters ended June 30 and September 30, form 10-k for year ending Dec 31
* Action was taken because of questions regarding accuracy of statements in some of its filings with the SEC
* Not received any communication from SEC regarding accuracy of its financial statements
Code Rebel continues to believe that its SEC reports are accurate in all material respects
Goldmoney Inc - appointed Josh Crumb as company's chief financial officer, replacing Katie Sokalsky
Please click on the link below for Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Q4 earnings press release: