版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Code Rebel acknowledges SEC's suspension of trading

May 6 Code Rebel Corp

* Code Rebel acknowledges securities and exchange commission's suspension of trading

* SEC questioned accuracy of statements in forms 10-Q for quarters ended June 30 and September 30, form 10-k for year ending Dec 31

* Action was taken because of questions regarding accuracy of statements in some of its filings with the SEC

* Not received any communication from SEC regarding accuracy of its financial statements

* Code Rebel continues to believe that its SEC reports are accurate in all material respects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐