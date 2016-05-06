版本:
中国
2016年 5月 7日

BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces positive long-term outcomes for S-ICD system

May 6 Boston Scientific :

* Boston scientific announces positive long-term outcomes for S-ICD system in the EFFORTLESS study

* Boston Scientific Says primary results demonstrate low complication rates associated with S-ICD device Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

