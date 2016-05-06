版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 06:32 BJT

BRIEF-United Continental Holdings says board approved performance award for Brett Hart, EVP, General Counsel

May 6 United Continental Holdings Inc

* Board approved performance award for Brett Hart, EVP, general counsel; Hart to get cash payment of $500,000, $1 million equity award Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

