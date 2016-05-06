BRIEF-Judge in Sumner Redstone case says will weigh motion to dismiss the case over competency over weekend- CNBC citing DJ

BRIEF-Primoris services says unit Rockford Corp awarded $680 mln pipeline construction award
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award
May 6 (Reuters) -
* Judge in Sumner Redstone case says he will weigh motion to dismiss the case over the billionaire's competency over the weekend- CNBC citing DJ (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award
* Goldmoney Inc - appointed Josh Crumb as company's chief financial officer, replacing Katie Sokalsky Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Please click on the link below for Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Q4 earnings press release: Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j8s6rj)