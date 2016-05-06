版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 06:53 BJT

BRIEF-Judge in Sumner Redstone case says will weigh motion to dismiss the case over competency over weekend- CNBC citing DJ

May 6 (Reuters) -

* Judge in Sumner Redstone case says he will weigh motion to dismiss the case over the billionaire's competency over the weekend- CNBC citing DJ (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

