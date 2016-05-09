版本:
2016年 5月 9日

BRIEF-UPS in partnership to deliver humanitarian aid, vaccines with drones

May 9 United Parcel Service Inc

* Creates global partnership with Zipline and Gavi to transform delivery of humanitarian aid and life-saving vaccines with drones

* Saving vaccines with drones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

