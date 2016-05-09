版本:
BRIEF-Barry Callebaut says launches new senior notes offering

May 9 Barry Callebaut Says:

* Intends to raise, via Barry Callebaut Services N.V., EUR 350 million, with the option to raise a higher amount, from the issuance of Senior Fixed Rate Notes with a maturity of 8 to 10 years Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

