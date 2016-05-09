版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 12:37 BJT

BRIEF-SE Swiss Estates FY 2015 net result turns to profit of CHF 2.26 million

May 9 SE Swiss Estates AG :

* FY profit before taxes was 2.597 million Swiss francs ($2.67 million) (1.104 million Swiss francs year ago) and net profit of 2.255 million francs (previous year loss of 12,000 francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9713 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐