瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 13:05 BJT

BRIEF-Galenica says Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma acquires marketing rights to RAYALDEE

May 9 Galenica AG :

* Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma acquires marketing rights to RAYALDEE Source text: bit.ly/1XgqxHw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

