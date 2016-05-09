BRIEF-Zehnder Group to invest EUR 20 million in new factory in Turkey

UPDATE 2-Scaramucci's SkyBridge sells itself, investment team to stay put
* Move marks deeper push into financial industry by China's HNA
May 9 Zehnder Group AG :
* Is going to invest around 20 million euros ($22.82 million) in building a brand new towel radiator factory in Manisa (TR) Source text: bit.ly/1TywNo9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8764 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Move marks deeper push into financial industry by China's HNA
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* UBS CEO Ermotti says in wealth management and asset management we do expect to grow assets by around 50 billion this year, in line with recent years -Bloomberg TV