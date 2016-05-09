版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 13:07 BJT

BRIEF-Zehnder Group to invest EUR 20 million in new factory in Turkey

May 9 Zehnder Group AG :

* Is going to invest around 20 million euros ($22.82 million) in building a brand new towel radiator factory in Manisa (TR) Source text: bit.ly/1TywNo9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8764 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

