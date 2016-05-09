版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一

BRIEF-NXT-ID files for secondary offering of up to 12.6 mln shares-SEC filing

May 9 NXT-ID Inc

* NXT-ID Inc files for secondary common stock offering of up to 12.6 million shares -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1T6znYE )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

