BRIEF-SunEdison says filed loan syndication procedures with court

May 9 SunEdison Inc -

* On May 6, 2016, filed with United States Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York Tranche B loan syndication procedures

* Certain holders of Co's notes due 2018, certain lenders being afforded opportunity to subscribe to provide financing as Tranche B lenders Source text - bit.ly/1QWgcZU Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

