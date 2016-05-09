版本:
BRIEF-Hyundai Heavy Industries to sell-off of non-core assets

May 9 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd

* Implementing management reform plans including voluntary retirement of manager-level employees

* Last week, implemented an organizational reshuffle by slimming down the number of departments from 391 to 305

* Plans also include sell-off of non-core assets such as recreational facilities Source text : (bit.ly/1T6w2Zm) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

