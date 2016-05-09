版本:
BRIEF-Kosmos Energy says makes "significant" gas discovery offshore Senegal

May 9 Kosmos Energy Ltd

* Its Teranga-1 exploration well offshore Senegal has made a significant gas discovery

* Plan is to mature 2 independent tests with oil potential in northern Mauritania and in outboard of mauritania, Senegal for drilling in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

