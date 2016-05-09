BRIEF-Intrepid Potash says will idle its West facility

BRIEF-Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
* Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
May 9 Intrepid Potash Inc
* Intrepid Potash announces idling of its West facility; takes next step in business transformation
* Decision to idle operations at its West facility and transition facility to a care-and-maintenance mode
* Approximately 300 of Intrepid's employees will be impacted by decision
* West facility is expected to transition to a care-and-maintenance mode in July
* Intrepid's North facility plans to offer other products, including 62% K20 products
* Intrepid is also exploring additional ways to generate salt by-product revenues
* Intrepid potash announces idling of its West facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
LONDON, Jan 18 Global consulting firm McKinsey & Co signed a long-term lease for a new office in London, signalling its commitment to Britain at a time when the country's coming withdrawal from the EU means some groups are relocating staff away from the UK.
* Co. eyes Western Digital, other buyers for minority chip biz stake