2016年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Fifth Street says portfolio company has sold a 2002 Airbus A320-200 aircraft

May 9 Fifth Street Finance Corp :

* Its portfolio company has successfully sold one 2002 airbus A320-200 aircraft to Finnair aircraft finance Oy

* First star realized an unlevered internal rate of return of 19.1% from combined rents collected and subsequent sale of aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

