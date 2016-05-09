版本:
BRIEF-National Bank Of Canada takes controlling stake in ABA Bank Of Cambodia

May 9 National Bank Of Canada

* National Bank takes controlling interest in ABA Bank of Cambodia

* Says additional investment of U.S. $103 million to acquire controlling interest in Advanced Bank Of Asia Limited

* Says now holds a 90 pct interest in ABA Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

