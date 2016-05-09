版本:
BRIEF-Aurinia Pharma says to initiate study of Voclosporin in Japanese volunteers

May 9 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Will initiate a study of voclosporin in healthy japanese volunteers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

