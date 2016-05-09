BRIEF-FDA expands Imbruvica label to include survival data

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 AbbVie Inc :
* U.S. FDA expands Imbruvica (ibrutinib) label to include overall survival data in previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia
* Label now includes overall survival (OS) results in previously-untreated cll/sll patients from phase 3 resonate tm -2 (pcyc-1115) trial
* U.S. FDA expands Imbruvica (ibrutinib) label to new indication for small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand