BRIEF-FDA expands Imbruvica label to include survival data

May 9 AbbVie Inc :

* U.S. FDA expands Imbruvica (ibrutinib) label to include overall survival data in previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia

* Label now includes overall survival (OS) results in previously-untreated cll/sll patients from phase 3 resonate tm -2 (pcyc-1115) trial

* U.S. FDA expands Imbruvica (ibrutinib) label to new indication for small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) patients