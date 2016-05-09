版本:
BRIEF-Container Store Group names Melissa Reiff CEO

May 9 Container Store Group Inc :

* Melissa Reiff, current president and coo, will become retailer's chief executive officer

* Jodi Taylor, chief financial officer, will add chief administrative officer responsibility to current role

* Hanges will be effective July 1, 2016

* Melissa Collins will assume role of chief marketing officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

