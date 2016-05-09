版本:
BRIEF-Sprint hires three new sales director

May 9 Sprint Corp :

* Appoints Monty Sauder, director of business, small-medium business; joins sprint most recently from t-mobile

* Appoints Russell Heder, director of sales, retail and Mike Mccauley, director of sales, indirect distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

