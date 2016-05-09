版本:
BRIEF-Global Eagle Entertainment posts Q1 loss 0.03/shr

May 9 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

* Global Eagle announces strong first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly shr loss 0.03

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $470 mln to $490 mln

* Q1 revenue $113.8 mln vs I/B/E/S view $112.3 mln

* Announced a transformative agreement to acquire EMC, a leader in network services for maritime and mobility, for $550 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

