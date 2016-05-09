BRIEF-Global Eagle Entertainment posts Q1 loss 0.03/shr

BRIEF-Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
* Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
May 9 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc
* Global Eagle announces strong first quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly shr loss 0.03
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $470 mln to $490 mln
* Q1 revenue $113.8 mln vs I/B/E/S view $112.3 mln
* Announced a transformative agreement to acquire EMC, a leader in network services for maritime and mobility, for $550 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
LONDON, Jan 18 Global consulting firm McKinsey & Co signed a long-term lease for a new office in London, signalling its commitment to Britain at a time when the country's coming withdrawal from the EU means some groups are relocating staff away from the UK.
* Co. eyes Western Digital, other buyers for minority chip biz stake