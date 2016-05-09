版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一

BRIEF-Pattern Energy says began of $200 mln at-the-market program

May 9 Pattern Energy Group Inc

* Pattern Energy announces commencement of $200,000,000 at-the-market program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

