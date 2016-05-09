版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Wabtec says bought Unitrac Railroad Materials and Pride Bodies

May 9 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp

* Completed acquisitions of Unitrac Railroad Materials and Pride Bodies, which provide a variety of track-related products and services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐