版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-UCP says qtrly consolidated revenue rose 56.8 pct to $68.2 mln

May 9 Ucp Inc

* Qtrly total consolidated revenue grew 56.8% to $68.2 million

* Says backlog on a dollar basis increased 64.7% to $136.2 million at quarter-end

* Says backlog units expanded 37.7% to 307 units at quarter-end

* Ucp inc qtrly homes delivered grew 36.9% to 167 units

* Qtrly earnings per share of class a common stock $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1XgPB15) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐