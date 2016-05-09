版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-JA Solar starts mass production of high performance PV panels in China

May 9 JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd

* Started mass production of high performance PV Panels at its newest module manufacturing facility in Xingtai, Hebei Province, China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐