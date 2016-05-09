BRIEF-Intact Financial sees Fort McMurray insured damages of $1.00-$1.20 per share

BRIEF-Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
* Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
May 9 Intact Financial Corp
* Assessment of insured damages related to Fort McMurray ranges from $1.00-$1.20/share after taking reinsurance,net of tax effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
LONDON, Jan 18 Global consulting firm McKinsey & Co signed a long-term lease for a new office in London, signalling its commitment to Britain at a time when the country's coming withdrawal from the EU means some groups are relocating staff away from the UK.
* Co. eyes Western Digital, other buyers for minority chip biz stake