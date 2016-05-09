版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-Intact Financial sees Fort McMurray insured damages of $1.00-$1.20 per share

May 9 Intact Financial Corp

* Assessment of insured damages related to Fort McMurray ranges from $1.00-$1.20/share after taking reinsurance,net of tax effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐