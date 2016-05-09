版本:
BRIEF-Standard Alliance Insurance reports Q1 group pre-tax profit of 155.2 mln naira

May 9 Standard Alliance Insurance Plc :

* Q1 group profit before taxation 155.2 million naira versus 554.1 million naira a year ago

* Q1 group net premium income of 1.13 billion naira versus 1.30 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/1YhwFgW Further company coverage:

