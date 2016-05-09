版本:
BRIEF-Shentel completes transaction to acquire NTELOS Holdings Corp

May 9 Shenandoah Telecommunications Co :

* Shentel investing approximately $350 million

* Shentel completes transaction to acquire ntelos holdings corp. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

