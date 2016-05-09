版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Proteon Therapeutics says no revenues recorded in Q1 2016

May 9 Proteon Therapeutics Inc

* Proteon Therapeutics Inc says no revenues were recorded in the first quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

