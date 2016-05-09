版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 20:38 BJT

BRIEF-Zosano Pharma names John P. Walker chairman of board

May 9 Zosano Pharma Corp

* Named John P. Walker chairman of board

* Bruce Steel, outgoing chairman, will continue to serve as a board member Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

