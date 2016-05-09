BRIEF-Endeavour Mining says Sébastien De Montessus appointed as CEO

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Endeavour Mining Corp
* Endeavour announces governance changes
* Sébastien De Montessus has been appointed as chief executive officer
* Michael Beckett will remain an independent director.
* Governance changes are to take effect upon completion of annual general meeting, which is expected to be held on June 28th, 2016
* Sébastien De Montessus replaces Neil Woodyer who will be appointed non-executive chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand