公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日

BRIEF-T-Mobile inks roaming deal with Empresa De Telecomunicaciones De Cuba

May 9 T-mobile US Inc

* Signed an interconnect and roaming agreement with Empresa De Telecomunicaciones De Cuba, S.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

