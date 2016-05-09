版本:
中国
2016年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Frost Gamma reports 9.99 pct passive stake in Majesco Entertainment - sec filing

May 9 Frost Gamma Investments Trust

* Frost Gamma Investments Trust reports 9.99 pct passive stake in Majesco Entertainment Co as of April 4, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

