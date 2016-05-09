版本:
BRIEF-Carpathian Gold announces cornerstone investment from Forbes and Manhattan

May 9 Carpathian Gold Inc :

* Forbes & Manhattan Resources, associated entities will subscribe to private placement of units

* Private placement of units for a minimum amount of ten million dollars

* Private placement to advance Rovina Valley Gold project in romania

* Forbes will be entitled to appoint that number of additional directors in order to provide it with a majority on corp's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

