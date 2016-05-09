BRIEF-Sky Solar to buy 22 MW of solar parks in U.S. from Greenleaf-TNX

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Sky Solar Holdings
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and Greenleaf-Tnx Management announce purchase/sale of 22 MW of solar parks in U.S.
* Transaction is for a combined purchase price of approximately $56.9 million,
* Transaction will require company to issue approximately 29.5 million restricted ordinary shares and pay a further $9 million in cash
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand