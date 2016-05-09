版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Sky Solar to buy 22 MW of solar parks in U.S. from Greenleaf-TNX

May 9 Sky Solar Holdings

* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and Greenleaf-Tnx Management announce purchase/sale of 22 MW of solar parks in U.S.

* Transaction is for a combined purchase price of approximately $56.9 million,

* Transaction will require company to issue approximately 29.5 million restricted ordinary shares and pay a further $9 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

