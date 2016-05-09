版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-Iridian Asset Management reports 10.2 pct passive stake in Visteon - SEC filing

May 9 Visteon Corp

* Iridian Asset Management reports 10.2 pct passive stake in Visteon as of april 30, versus 6.9 percent passive stake as of dec 31, 2015 - sec filingSource text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐