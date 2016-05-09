BRIEF-VirtualScopics says Gastineau Partners' proposal not expected to lead to a superior company proposal

May 9 Virtualscopics Inc

* Board determines Gastineau partners proposal not reasonably expected to lead to a superior company proposal

* Proposal from Gastineau partners not reasonably expected to lead to superior proposal under terms of merger agreement with Biotelemetry

* Board of directors continues to recommend merger agreement with Biotelemetry to its stockholders

* Board is neither modifying nor withdrawing its recommendation with respect to Biotelemetry merger agreement and merger