版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-Rice Midstream says may sell common units with an offer price of up to $100 mln

May 9 Rice Midstream Partners Lp

* Partnership may sell from time to time,partnership's common units, having offering price of up to $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐