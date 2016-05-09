版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Vendome Resources says unable to pay annual sustaining fees to TSX Venture Exchange

May 9 Vendome Resources Corp

* Vendome resources says unable to pay its annual sustaining fees to tsx venture exchange; has no available cash at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

