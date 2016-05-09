BRIEF-Dollar General building new distribution center in Central Georgia

May 9 Dollar General Corp :
* Dollar general building new distribution center in central
georgia
* Project represents a capital investment of approximately
$85 million
* New distribution center is expected to create more than
500 jobs in butts and spalding counties
* Plans to begin construction on project as early as summer
2016 with an estimated completion scheduled for summer/fall 2017
* New distribution center is expected to service more than
1,000 stores in southeast
