版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 00:32 BJT

BRIEF-Altin says Thomas Amstutz named chairman of board

May 9 Altin Ag :

* Thomas Amstutz is named chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐