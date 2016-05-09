版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 01:22 BJT

BRIEF-AT&T invests nearly $100 mln over 3 yrs in Wyoming

May 9 At&T Inc :

* AT&T invests nearly $100 mln over 3-year period to enhance local networks in Wyoming Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

