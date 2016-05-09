版本:
BRIEF-Canada Rare Earth to buy rare earth separation refinery in Laos

May 9 Canada Rare Earth Corp:

* To purchase 60% of issued and outstanding shares of a company based in Laos

* To purchase a rare earth separation refinery situated in Laos

* As additional consideration, co to grant warrant to owner of LaosCo to purchase up to 40 million shares of co for C$0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

