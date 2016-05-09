BRIEF-Canada Rare Earth to buy rare earth separation refinery in Laos

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Canada Rare Earth Corp:
* To purchase 60% of issued and outstanding shares of a company based in Laos
* To purchase a rare earth separation refinery situated in Laos
* As additional consideration, co to grant warrant to owner of LaosCo to purchase up to 40 million shares of co for C$0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation