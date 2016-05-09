BRIEF-Kroger confirms fiscal 2016 annual guidance

May 9 The Kroger Co

* The Kroger Co Sees Identical (Excluding Fuel Sales) Supermarket Sales Growth, Excluding Fuel Sales, Of 2.5%-3.5% In 2016

* The Kroger Co Sees Fiscal 2016 Net Earnings To Be $2.19 To $2.28 Per Diluted Share

* Confirms Fiscal 2016 Annual Guidance

* Fy Earnings Per Share View $2.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

"Long-Term Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Growth Rate Guidance Is 8-11%, Plus A Dividend That We Expect To Increase Over Time"