版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 02:25 BJT

BRIEF-Veresen says FERC issuance of tolling order in response to Jordan Cove LNG, pacific connector rehearing request

May 9 Veresen Inc

* Veresen says received from ferc notice of issuance of tolling order in response to jordan cove lng, pacific connector rehearing request Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐